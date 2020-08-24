Kim Jong Un reportedly in coma

North Korean lead Kim Jong Un has fallen into a coma. This according to South Korean Chang Song-min, who is a former aide to late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.

Song-min alledges that the supreme leader has become seriously ill and has ceded some of his power to his younger sister.

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” he told South Korean media.

The former aide added that the leader’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, was poised to help lead the country.

“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo Jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” he said.

His claims come after South Korean spies revealed that the 33-year-old sibling now serves as his “de facto second-in-command,” though she has not been designated his successor.