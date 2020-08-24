Kim Jong Un reportedly in coma

Kim Jong Un reportedly in comaMonday, August 24, 2020
|
North Korean lead Kim Jong Un has fallen into a coma. This according to South Korean Chang Song-min, who is a former aide to late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.
Song-min alledges that the supreme leader has become seriously ill and has ceded some of his power to his younger sister.
“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” he told South Korean media.
The former aide added that the leader’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, was poised to help lead the country.
“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo Jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” he said.
His claims come after South Korean spies revealed that the 33-year-old sibling now serves as his “de facto second-in-command,” though she has not been designated his successor.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy