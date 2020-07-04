Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump’s fundraiser and girlfriend of eldest son, has COVID-19

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump’s fundraiser and girlfriend of eldest son, has COVID-19Saturday, July 04, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr and one of the president’s re-election fundraising officials, has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Guilfoyle travelled to South Dakota with Donald Trump Jr to attend a Fourth of July fireworks display where the president was set to speak.
According to the president’s team, she did not travel on Air Force One and was the only one who tested positive for the virus.
It is reported that she is not experiencing symptoms, and along with Donald Trump Jr., did not meet with the president and his team.
She is the third person in Trump’s team to contract the virus, following a personal valet and vice-president Mike Pence’s press secretary who both tested positive in May.
