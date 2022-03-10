Kings Valley 'reset' coming soon

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Notorious for the 'lawless' gang named after it, the community of Kings Valley in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, will be going through a social 'reset' in the near future, promised Senior Superintendent of Police Robert Gordon.

SSP Gordon was speaking at a community meeting after members of the Westmoreland Police Division staged a walk-through in the community last Friday evening.

“We are going to reset Kings Valley. When people hear about Kings Valley, certain things that they used to hear must be pushed down the line and the positive things must come to the top. Kings Valley [residents], you will have to help us do that. We will be working with our stakeholders at the community level, and we will be doing some things in here. And I can tell you that if you work with us, you will see the change that you want to see,” Gordon urged community members.

He said the meeting on Friday is the first of regular interaction with the residents of Kings Valley.

“This meeting this afternoon is one of many that will be happening in Kings Valley. I heard someone mention they saw the police band on Facebook and [they were impressed with] the incredible talent. I'm not promising anything but it is… my desire to have the band amongst us at a very early date, and I want Kings Valley to come out,” he said.

While most residents were vocally receptive of the police initiative, many expressed concern about allegations that corrupt police officers pass through the community from time to time. Gordon urged residents to report lawmen who engage in unlawful activity, and assured them that action would be taken.

“Yes, I know that at times, like in any oter organisation, you're going to find members that are not in keeping with the principles and practices that are required but we of the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force], we have internal mechanisms to deal with those — but we can only deal with it if you report it,” he said.

“Don't sit behind the wall or on the shop front and talk about how the police corrupt. Let it reach somebody in authority to deal with it because it has been done in the past… Report bad behaviour; report corruption. I say to you firmly and confidently that if you make those reports it will be dealt with appropriately,” Gordon implored.

Police officers from each station in the parish attended Friday's meeting.

Deputy superintendent in charge of operations in the parish Adrian Hamilton, who was among those present, noted that there will be similar meetings replicated at police stations all over Westmoreland on a weekly basis. The goal, he said, is to achieve public safety and restore the public's trust in law enforcement.

“On a divisional level, our aim is to execute those strategic objectives through community engagement, the widely publicised meetings that we are having at this point, [and] the community walk-throughs. [This is] not only in Kings Valley; part of the division's thrust is that each station every week conducts a community walk-through that is led by the station head for that station,” Hamilton explained.

He noted that community engagement was just as important as enforcement, and that they will be seeking to establish a balance between both in the future.

“From an operational level, I'm a person who a lot of times I'm out there pursuing individuals who the police want. We have made appeals, especially to family members, not to harbour persons who are wanted because that is an offence, and I've been out there saying all of that. But we have to balance the scale as well… I want this evening to be about meaningful engagement. We are here to listen, most of all, and listen effectively,” Hamilton told residents.

Councillor caretaker of the Grange Hill Division, Bafil Thompson (JLP) said he was happy to see the police taking the initiative of meeting with the community and not merely responding to a crime.

“I feel very good because I always want to see more community policing where police are actually walking the district. We tend to only see police when something happens; I would like to see them taking more of a preventative role in the community. Most people, when they see the police they think something negative, so I am very happy to see something like this,” Thompson said.

He echoed the sentiments of SSP Gordon of wanting the perception of the Kings Valley area to change to one that is more positive. Thompson also noted that unemployment and a lack of community events is a problem for the division and said he hopes something can be done about that soon.

“This community has one of the best-kept playing fields in the [division] but for some reason it gets a bad reputation — and I would really like that to change. It is a very tight-knit community. Hard-working people live around here but people tend to think that this community is bad. I'd like to see development and I'd like to see my Government take more interest in the community so that the younger ones have something to do,” Thompson shared.

There are already initiatives in place to address some of his concerns. For example, president of the Grange Hill Community Development Committee (CDC), Copeland Bailey said they are working on planning a series of training sessions through the HEART/NSTA Trust for people in the community to get qualified in areas such as customer training and food preparation.

Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western Morland Wilson also hinted at upcoming plans for the development of the area, and urged residents to work with the police.

“We know that when you see the police around, sometimes there is some apprehension and anxiety, but if you are working quite closely with the police you wouldn't need to fear anything. In fact, they are here to serve and protect, and that is what we want,” said Wilson.