Kingston City Marathon cancelled

Kingston City Marathon (KCM), scheduled for March 15, 2020, has been cancelled.

This in response to the Ministry of Health’s recommendation that public gatherings be discouraged and following the announcement on Tuesday of Jamaica’s first case of the Coronavirus, (Covid-19) along with advice from multiple sources, including the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) and Kingston City Marathons own health team.

Nicola Madden Greig, Co-chair of KCM which benefits several local charities said that “all was in place for the 8th staging of the annual event this Sunday.

“However, we are mindful of our responsibility to comply with the mandates of the Ministry of Health as we all work to prevent the potential for community spread of the Coronavirus. We have taken the difficult decision after serious deliberations,” she said.

“While we know everyone was excited to participate in this year’s event, the health and safety of all our participants is paramount”, she explained.

Adding that the complimentary events including a pre-race Welcome party on Friday and the Lifestyle and Fitness Expo on Saturday have also been cancelled.

“We wish to thank all our sponsors, participants and volunteers for their continued support. The 4-race KCR which includes a Marathon, ½ marathon, 10K and 5K race/walk, annually attracts over 5,000 participants and spectators from several Caribbean islands and other countries including Ireland, the UK, Denmark, Japan, Spain, Canada, China and the USA,” she said.

Madden Greig said that KCM will honour registrations already paid for the now-cancelled 2020 race when KCM resumes in 2021.