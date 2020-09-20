Kingston College vice-principal, OPM director die from COVID-19

A

Kingston College vice-principal, Juliet Wilson, died from coronavirus earlier

today, September 20.

The educator reportedly had underlying conditions which contributed to her death.

A note from the school’s principal, Dave Myrie, to staff said, “It is with great sadness and a sense of absolute loss that I write to inform you of the passing of our dear friend, colleague and Vice Principal Juliet Wilson”.

Myrie added that Wilson passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew.

Additionally, a director at the Office of the Prime Minister also passed away in hospital this morning. She had been ailing since early last week.

Jamaica reported seven coronavirus deaths in the latest Health Ministry update today, taking the island’s total to 67. It is not clear if these two deaths are included in today’s report.

There were also 230 new cases reported, pushing the island’s total to 4,988.