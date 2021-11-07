Kingston Mayor wants Ward Theatre to host more events following Sean Paul’s video shoot

Kingston Mayor wants Ward Theatre to host more events following Sean Paul’s video shootSunday, November 07, 2021
Mayor of Jamaica’s capital city, Kingston, Delroy Williams has put forward his hope that the legendary Ward Theatre will host more events when its renovations are completed.
Williams was delighted that dancehall artiste Sean Paul chose it to serve as the backdrop for his new music video which features Sia.
The mayor took to Twitter to share his excitement that the theatre was featured in ‘Dynamite’.
“Sean Paul ft Sia Dynamite music video shot at the Ward Theatre. As many will see some of our repairs including the new seats are displayed, ” tweeted Williams
“Looking forward to the next phase and the day when many more such activities will take place inside the #WardTheatre. #StillBelieving,” he added.
The Ward Theatre is the largest of it’s kind in the English speaking Caribbean.
It has hosted some of Jamaica’s greatest entertainers since it was opened in 1912.
The building has been in renovation mode since 2017.
