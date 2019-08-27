Kingston to St Thomas road work set to start September

Kingston to St Thomas road work set to start SeptemberTuesday, August 27, 2019
|
The Government will be spending US$195 million to undertake road construction works under the South Coast Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP).
The project is slated to begin by the end of September. This initial segment of the project will entail the rehabilitation of the 14-kilometre stretch of roadway from Harbour View in Kingston to Cedar Valley in St. Thomas.
The project is to be executed by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), through a three-year contract.
SCHIP is part of the Governmentâ€™s strategic development plan for the unlocking of the growth prospects on the south coast by connecting Negril, Westmoreland to Port Antonio, Portland via a modern highway system.
To facilitate the works, CHEC has sub-contracted this component of the project to three local contractors. The construction company, the Government and three the sub-contractors signed off on this arrangement at a contract signing ceremony on Monday at Jamaica House.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Country Manager for CHEC, Dangran Bi, along with representatives from Alcar Construction and Haulage Company Limited, Construction Solutions Limited, and Y.P. Seaton and Associates, participated in the signing ceremony.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy