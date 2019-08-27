Kingston to St Thomas road work set to start September

The Government will be spending US$195 million to undertake road construction works under the South Coast Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP).

The project is slated to begin by the end of September. This initial segment of the project will entail the rehabilitation of the 14-kilometre stretch of roadway from Harbour View in Kingston to Cedar Valley in St. Thomas.

The project is to be executed by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), through a three-year contract.

SCHIP is part of the Governmentâ€™s strategic development plan for the unlocking of the growth prospects on the south coast by connecting Negril, Westmoreland to Port Antonio, Portland via a modern highway system.

To facilitate the works, CHEC has sub-contracted this component of the project to three local contractors. The construction company, the Government and three the sub-contractors signed off on this arrangement at a contract signing ceremony on Monday at Jamaica House.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Country Manager for CHEC, Dangran Bi, along with representatives from Alcar Construction and Haulage Company Limited, Construction Solutions Limited, and Y.P. Seaton and Associates, participated in the signing ceremony.