Kingston tour fills tourism void

For years, the north coast has been front and centre of Jamaica’s tourism offerings. However, Travis Graham believed that Kingston was being left out of the mix despite being rich in culture.

So, while he was doing his master’s degree in Communication for Social and Behavioural Change, he came up with the grand idea of showcasing some of the best spots in the Corporate Area via a company he would eventually call Kingston Culture Tours JA.

“I realised that Kingston is a niche market that was wasn’t getting enough justice from the tourism entities. I saw a void that I could start something to fill. We definitely have a mission to increase visitor arrivals to Kingston and to enhance its destination image,” he said.

Graham, who is the co-founder of Kingston Culture Tours JA, told BUZZ that since starting the venture in 2017, he has hosted numerous tourists from Europe, Asia and the United States.

The company offers three main tours – Blue Mountain Eco Tour, Kingston Culture Tour and the Port Royal Heritage Tour. Each tour lasts for about six hours and makes two attraction stops, as well as a food stop. A night tour is also done where visitors attend the Kingston Dub Club, and the company also offers special events vacation packages that host guests attending Carnival In Jamaica and the Bob Marley birthday celebrations.

In his quest to market Kingston as a destination that is packed with experiences, Graham said that many visitors are amazed by how much they can do while on the tours.

“The reception has been great. People are surprised by how much there is to do in Kingston. People love the knowledge,” Graham said.