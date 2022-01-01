Kiwanians and friends bring Christmas cheer with K-Christmas Presence project

Kiwanis Division 23 Central, this year, joined forces with the Constant Spring Community and Safety Division to stage 'K-Christmas Presence' project for over 60 children in the inner-city communities of Cassava Piece, Whitehall Avenue, Hundred Man Lane, and Grants Pen Avenue at the Constant Spring Primary and Junior High.

The event sought to bring Christmas cheer to the children and parents in attendance, while observing the COVID-19 protocols, by catering to human and spiritual needs of the children, keeping the true meaning of the season alive.

The K-Christmas Presence project, a first of its kind, kick-started with a brief church service and was followed with a series of activities to engage the children namely: storytelling through painting and art; carolling; gifts for the children and snack bags filled with treats. Additionally, the children were provided with care packages to take home to further supplement their nutritional needs and ensure these families could enjoy Christmas dinner.

Lieutenant Governor of Division 23 Central Rosemarie Henry shared, “We are proud as Kiwanians, whose mandate is to serve the children of the world, to partner with this community group to better serve their communities, by assisting these children and their families, as Christmas is a very special time of year, when children often look forward to the merriment and gifts associated with the occasion.” Adding, “In recognising the many needs and the fallout that has worsen especially in marginalised communities like these, we decided to provide care packages to ensure that these families were able to enjoy Christmas dinner together. Indeed, Christmas is a special time for the Kiwanis family as we always seek to bring Christmas cheer and hope, showing love and care to our brothers and sisters.”

The project was supported by corporate partners in the form of Burger King, Wisynco and Nestle Jamaica, and the Jamaica Defence Force.

Kiwanis is an international charitable organisation committed to providing service to help the nation's children and the most vulnerable in society.