Kiwanis Club of Eastern St Andrew gives Promise Learning Centre a facelift

Kiwanis Club of Eastern St Andrew gives Promise Learning Centre a faceliftTuesday, September 10, 2019
Kiwanis Club of Eastern St Andrew has assisted with freshening
up of the Promise Learning Center recently.
The school is a special education institution offering academic, technical, and social training for children with autism and other learning disabilities.
The institution has been in existence since 1993 and has been located at its present address, 58 Hagley Park Road, for over ten years. Over 18 members, including President Rose Marie of the Kiwanis Club, came out to paint classrooms, clean up the grounds, weed and plough flower gardens and other things.
