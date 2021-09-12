Kiwanis for Disability Day to focus on helping blind community

Kiwanians across Jamaica will honour the blind community today as they celebrate Kiwanis for Disability Day, a day dedicated each year to focus on helping people with disabilities.

The theme for 2021 is 'Pathway For The Visually Impaired, Our Eyes, Your Vision', as the focus will be on the blind. Clubs will execute projects geared towards assisting the blind but are not limited to only this type of disability.

To kick-start activities, the Kiwanis Foundation of Jamaica will be hosted by Boulevard Baptist Church in a 9:00 am virtual worship service in observance of the day. The service will be conducted by Reverend Devon Dick.

A special message from the governor general and the proclamation will be read. The service will be carried live on Facebook, the church's YouTube channel, and will also be broadcast on Newstalk 93.5 FM.

In the 2018/2019 administrative year, then lieutenant governor for division 23 East Pam Rodney-White led the charge to have a national day of observance by Kiwanians for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

At the time, Rodney-White felt that not enough projects were being executed for the disability sector, and in her mind, there was an imbalance. That year the theme for the division was 'Championing the cause for service, growth, and persons with disability'. The year saw the 22 clubs in the division executing an increased number of projects and meetings for PWDs and sensitising Kiwanians about the various types of disabilities and the needs of the sector.

Determined to keep the focus alive, a resolution was presented to the Kiwanis Foundation of Jamaica at its annual general meeting that year for the governor general to proclaim September 12 each year as a national day of observance by Kiwanians in Jamaica for PWDs. The resolution was unanimously accepted and the governor general unhesitatingly signed the proclamation. A symbolic tree-planting ceremony was held at King's House with the governor general to recognise all PWDs.

Some of the many projects planned this year are:

Division 25

Kiwanis Club Providence: Distribution of care packages to over 60 people of the Cornwall Combined Disability Association.

Kiwanis Club Negril Point: Donation of an extra-wide bariatric wheelchair to a resident in the community.

Division 24

The division will donate a printer and care packages to special education units in St Ann.

Kiwanis Club Alexandria: Repainting of the play area at St Christopher's School for the Deaf.

Kiwanis clubs Ocho Rios, Garden Parish, and Bromley England: Host Terrific Kids and BUG (Bringing Up Grades) awards for special needs students. There will also be a parenting forum for parents of special education and basic school students.

Division 23 West

Kiwanis Clubs Sunshine City, Central Portmore and Mandeville: Donation of a tablet to a blind student at the Salvation Army School for the Blind.

Donation of food items to students at the Salvation Army School for the Blind.

Donation of four white canes to visually impaired persons in Mandeville.

Kiwanis Club First City: Donation of food items to a centenarian who is 108 years old. Assistance to two elderly men with disabilities.

Division 23 Central

The Division is collaborating with the Jamaica Society for the Blind to launch its virtual website. Interviews with persons with disabilities.

Kiwanis Club Constant Spring: Donation of a printer, workbooks, storybooks, and canes to the Jamaica Association for the Deaf.

Division 23 East

Kiwanis Club New Kingston: Donation of white canes to blind people, including a child.

Kiwanis Club South St Andrew: Donation of groceries and mattress to a visually impaired man.

Kiwanis Club Eastern St Andrew: Donation of a wheelchair to a male amputee.