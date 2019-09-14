Knight Riders overpower Tallawahs for easy CPL win

The Trinbago Knight Riders extended the

losing streak of the Jamaica Tallawahs to five matches on Friday by securing a

41-run victory at Sabina Park on Friday night.

Defending 267 runs, the Knight Riders restricted the Tallawahs to 226 for five in their 20 overs to silence the large crowd that had turned out for the match as their opponents found the target too difficult to overcome, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Tallawahs best effort in the chase was the opening stand between Christopher Gayle and Glenn Phillips, which yielded 88 runs off 44 balls that gave the hosts hopes of winning the match.

The dismissal of Gayle, however, started the steady procession to the changing room as the Tallawahs never put up much of a fight after that.

Phillips top-scored with 62 off 32 balls with seven fours and four sixes while Gayle made 39 from 24 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Earlier when Knight Riders batted, Tallawahs enabled their huge total with drop catches and poor fielding and bowling.

Lendl Simmons, exploited his fortunes as he was dropped three times and caught off a no-ball to make 96 off 42 balls as he led the Knight Riders to 267 for two, which is the largest total in CPL history.

Knight Riders assume the lead in the points standing as they are on maximum eight points from their four matches, overtaking the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who were ahead of them by net run rate before the start of the match.

Both teams were on six points.