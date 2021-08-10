Knutsford Express introduces new business class express service

Transportation service Knutsford Express is upping the ante in its transportation offerings with the introduction of a new business class express service.

The service commenced on Monday, August 9th with a direct service operating between Montego Bay and Kingston with a stop at the centre in Drax Hall, Ocho Rios.

The new service is set to operate twice daily and will provide customers with improved service and benefits. Snacks, juices, additional checked luggage, and increased membership points are just some of the features of this new experience.

Since its inception, Knutsford Express has continually been expanding its service offerings. From upgrading and expanding the number of service hubs they operate from, to adding limousine and courier service.