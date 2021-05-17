Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Basketball Hall of FameMonday, May 17, 2021
|
Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant was inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday part of a star-studded group that also included Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
Bryant was inducted as part of the Class of 2020, almost 16 months after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others in southern California.
Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, took the podium Saturday to speak movingly about his love for basketball, his family, his teammates and his fans.
“You did it. You are in the Hall of Fame now. You are a true champion, not just an MVP. You are an all-time great,” Vanessa said.
San Antonio Spurs star Duncan, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics big man Garnett, two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) legend Tamika Catchings were among those also inducted on Saturday night.
“There will never be anyone like Kobe,” Vanessa said. “Kobe was one of a kind. He was special. He was humble — off the court — but bigger than life.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy