Kobe, Gianna’s memorial service set for Feb 24

The celebration of the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna is set for Feb 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the late basketball star dazzled as a member of the LA Lakers during his 20-year career.

Kobeâ€™s wife, Vanessa, made the announcement via her Instagram account Friday, Feb 7. The service is set to start at 10:00am.

View this post on Instagram #2, #24 #20 years as a Laker ðŸ’œðŸ’›A post shared by Vanessa Bryant ðŸ¦‹ (@vanessabryant) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:49am PST

It is expected that the Staples Center will be filled to capacity as persons pay their final respect to the Mamba who brought home five NBA championships to LA.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were killed when the helicopter in which they were travelling crashed during heavy fog on January 26. Seven other persons also died in the crash that plunged the world into mourning.