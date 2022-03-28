Konnexx hosts mentoring lunch for Molynes United players

Konnexx hosts mentoring lunch for Molynes United playersMonday, March 28, 2022
|
Konnexx Services Ltd last Friday hosted a mentoring luncheon for the members of Molynes United, the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) football club that it now sponsors.
The event, held at Janga's Soundbar in St Andrew, saw the players being addressed by professionals in different fields, among them Assistant Commissioner of Police Donovan Graham, parliamentarian Hugh Graham, physiotherapist Everald “Eddie” Edwards, Medimpex Managing Director Lukasz Kowalczyk, and Konnexx founder and Managing Director Dean Nevers.
Last November, Professional Football Jamaica Limited announced that it had secured a $10-million club sponsorship from Konnexx for the JPL season that got under way in January this year.
Konnexx is the largest provider of telecommunications network infrastructure in the Caribbean, with operations in Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Dominica, Anguilla, Bermuda, and other countries.
