Korea assists Jamaica with US$200,000-gift

The Government of the Republic of Korea is providing humanitarian assistance to the Government of Jamaica in the form of goods equivalent to US$200,000.

The Government of the Republic of Korea will provide: polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests kits, automatic extraction kits (ExiPrep 96DNA/RNA Extraction Kit) and 1 ExiPrep 96 Lite device.

The humanitarian assistance arrived in Jamaica on April 1 and 5 in two shipments.

This assistance will help to strengthen the diagnostic capacity of Jamaica, allow for wider testing for novel coronavirus across the country, and further aid in the timely management of confirmed cases to save lives.

According to Chargé d'Affaires Baejin Lim, “Defeating COVID-19 requires partnership and sound solidarity principles. The Government of the Republic of Korea stands committed with our Jamaican friends in fighting this invisible threat to our lives and livelihoods.”

He also stated that, “The Korean Government has been successful for the most part in containing the virus through the application of the 3T formula – test, trace, and treat – which has proven key to South Korea being one of the best success stories globally.”

Throughout the course of the pandemic, the Republic of Korea has been supporting Jamaica in practical ways. In October last year, Korea provided similar humanitarian support valued at US$ 300,000 to Jamaica, and in April last year, East West Power of Korea donated testing kits in the amount of US$ 200,000. Additionally, several charities and vulnerable institutions benefited from COVID-19 kits and financial aid valued collectively at US$ 6,700.

The Government of the Republic of Korea, via its embassy in Kingston, also shares its best practices regarding COVID-19 through knowledge-sharing events such as web seminars and videoconferences with Jamaican Government officials from time to time.

“The Republic of Korea looks forward to working with Jamaica for the betterment of the Jamaican people and supports the Jamaican Government in its focused efforts towards economic recovery from the effects of COVID-19,” Lim said.