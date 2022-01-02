Korean Embassy, agency give supplies worth US$4,000 to St Mary charity

ST MARY-based charity Icons of Annotto Bay was given a huge fillip last December with a product injection valued at US$4,000 from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Alumni, Jamaica Chapter.

The handover was done at the embassy in St Andrew.

Charge d'affaires at the Korean Embassy, Baejin Lim said at the event that he was pleased to once again support Icons in its efforts to make the lives of the citizens of St Mary, and elsewhere, much better.

“I am happy to be a part of this initiative and I hope that we at the embassy will be able to continue the partnership that we have started with Icons in the plan to continue to assist people. The staff and myself at the embassy are pleased to support you,” Lim stated to Icons officials present.

The supplies included alcohol, masks, and sanitisers, which will be distributed by the charity to individuals and institutions in need as an extended part of its efforts to control the increase in COVID-19 cases.

President of KOICA Alumni, Jamaica Chapter, Andre Lindsay underscored the commitment by the organisation that he represents to assist charities that are deternmined to reach out to the needy, and expressed a desire for further positive moves in that regard by the KOICA Alumni, Jamaica.

Speaking on behalf of Icons, retired educator and Vice-President Patricia Hucey lauded the Korean Embassy and its staff, and heaped praise on KOICA Alumni, Jamaica, for the generous offering.

“We at Icons thank you wholeheartedly. This is the second time that the Korean Embassy has supported us, and we are eternally grateful for the continued partnership, respect shown and overall commitment to a good cause.

“Icons remains committed to abide by our motto 'Assisting those in need', and donations like this will go a far way in helping us to achieve our intended goals,” Hucey said.