KPH doctors' lounge gets makeover from Supreme Ventures Foundation

SUPREME Ventures Foundation (SVF) has officially unveiled the newly refurbished doctors' lounges at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

The project, valued at $13 million, was done through funds donated by SVF in December 2021 to upgrade the administrative office, lounge and call-room facilities of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals.

SVF director Heather Goldson reacted positively to the upgraded rooms and reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to improving working conditions for the staff at KPH.

“The transformation of these spaces is amazing. We at Supreme Ventures Foundation are very pleased to have contributed to this well needed and well executed renovation of the staff lounges at the KPH.

“Under normal circumstances our health-care workers are under tremendous pressure and the past two years have ramped that up exponentially. This improvement should contribute greatly to helping them to properly recharge and manage their immense workload,” said Goldson.

During the tour of the renovated spaces, Dr Garth McDonald, senior medical officer at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, expressed his gratitude to SVL Foundation.

“Upgrading the staff lounge is something we had wanted to do for a while but could not accomplish due to limited resources. On behalf of the staff, and even the patients who will benefit from having a refreshed and rested medical team addressing their health concerns, I must express gratitude to Supreme Ventures team for stepping up and making this well needed renovation a reality. I'm very pleased with the results as it is even better than we envisioned,” said McDonald.

The donation formed part of the foundation's continued efforts to aid in the improvement of the country's health-care sector.

Recently SVF donated four oxygen concentrators to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). This is in addition to the donation of a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine to the UHWI in 2021 and further commitments to upgrade the equipment at the neonatal intensive care unit.