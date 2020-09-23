Krystal Tomlinson admits letter demanding Peter Phillips’ resignation was written in ‘poor style’Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|
President of the People’s National Party Youth Organization (PNPYO), Krystal Tomlinson, has broken her silence on the controversial letter she wrote to People’s National Party (PNP) President, Dr Peter Phillips, demanding his resignation.
The letter was written days after the PNP suffered a massive general election loss. It outlined some of the factors that contributed to their defeat and demanded that Phillips resign within 30 days.
Related story: Jamaica Labour Party sweeps Jamaica’s elections
The letter was broadly criticised as having an arrogant tone and labeled as self-serving.
And in a video posted to her Instagram page late Tuesday night, a somber Tomlinson acknowledged that the substance of the letter was lost because of how it was written.
“When you communicate, you do so with a goal; you want people to understand substantively what your concern, your recommendation, your point is. If your substance gets lost in style, you have failed as a communicator. And this week, the substance of a letter from the PNPYO with my signature as president got lost in style,” she said.
“In future, there is a key learning there for me about crafting in a more elegant way, thoughts, recommendations and even criticisms. Penning it in a way so people get the substance and not get lost on the style. And that is something that I own, without reservation. It’s a consequence of poor style.”
Youth consultation
Tomlinson also explained that the views expressed in the letter were not hers but were representative of the position of the organisation she leads. She also shared that the PNPYO arrived at those views after consulting with the youth.
“I will not back away from all the criticisms that have come, but I want to make it abundantly clear that this should not be made a ‘Krystal’ issue,” she said.
“One hundred persons were engaged in a survey, and through that survey, we were able to glean the views and positions of young people on what we must do now to move forward.”
She also pledged that the PNPYO will be working to pioneer change within its own organisation.
“We are not going to absolve ourselves of the responsibility of the role we have to improve our delivery of service to young people, to make ourselves more attractive to young people, and to make ourselves more relevant to the cause of youth advocacy in this country,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy