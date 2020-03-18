KSAMC starts installing handwashing stations in markets

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has started installing handwashing stations at the Constant Spring Arcade as well as the Coronation and Papine Markets.

The corporation says it will install stations at strategic areas in each of the markets across the Corporate Area today.

Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams says this is part of the ongoing thrust to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus.

“Maintaining sanitary habits is crucial and we believe that installing handwash stations in each market will encourage vendors, shoppers and the general public to exercise personal responsibly for frequently and properly washing hands to prevent contamination,” the mayor added.