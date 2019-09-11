KSAMC to meet with party promoters

Representatives of the Kingston and

St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) are set to meet with party promoters to

discuss issues regarding the staging of entertainment events.

Speaking at the KSAMC’s monthly meeting on Tuesday at the corporation’s office in downtown Kingston, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, disclosed that he had received a letter from party promoters earlier this week in which they outlined a number of concerns.

These include the need for entertainment zones and venues for large events; the number of permits that they have to obtain to stage an event; and the attitude of the police.

Williams said that the promoters, in the letter, requested a meeting with the KSAMC, which will be arranged as soon as possible.

“We have a responsibility to air the concerns because, as a municipality, we have some level of responsibility as it relates to the issuance of amusement licences, and we also have a responsibility to ensure that the environment within which the industry operates is orderly, structured and is fertile for investment,” he noted.

“So, those discussions will take place at our level, and I am pretty sure those discussions will take place at other levels as it relates to the Noise Abatement Act.”