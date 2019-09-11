KSAMC to meet with party promoters

KSAMC to meet with party promotersWednesday, September 11, 2019
|
Representatives of the Kingston and
St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) are set to meet with party promoters to
discuss issues regarding the staging of entertainment events.
Speaking at the KSAMC’s monthly meeting on Tuesday at the corporation’s office in downtown Kingston, Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, disclosed that he had received a letter from party promoters earlier this week in which they outlined a number of concerns.
These include the need for entertainment zones and venues for large events; the number of permits that they have to obtain to stage an event; and the attitude of the police.
Williams said that the promoters, in the letter, requested a meeting with the KSAMC, which will be arranged as soon as possible.
“We have a responsibility to air the concerns because, as a municipality, we have some level of responsibility as it relates to the issuance of amusement licences, and we also have a responsibility to ensure that the environment within which the industry operates is orderly, structured and is fertile for investment,” he noted.
“So, those discussions will take place at our level, and I am pretty sure those discussions will take place at other levels as it relates to the Noise Abatement Act.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy