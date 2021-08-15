Labour ministry calls meeting to address JPS performance pay dispute

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has scheduled a meeting for tomorrow to reduce mounting tension threatening the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company Limited's operations over a three-year-old payment dispute with its technical and administrative staff.

The meeting will involve the company's management and the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) which claims to represent about 400 of the JPS's employees.

This follows a release issued by UCASE's General Secretary John Levy on Friday in which he insisted that the union and the workers are convinced that funds which should have been paid to them in 2018, under performance-based incentive payments included in a heads of agreement covering the years 2016 and 2017, have not been paid three years later.

Levy said that the management had indicated to the union, in previous discussions, that the monies which had been earmarked for the payment “have been used up”. However, he said that the union has rejected that response, and is urging the management “not to put themselves in a position where they can be justifiably accused of wage theft”.

He noted that workers had taken industrial action in October 2018 after which the ministry intervened, but, despite this, the delays have continued.

The pay is based on an assessment of each individual's performance.

“We are at the point now where we are convinced that the money has been used up. The managers were paid their performance pay all the years of the incentive, but our members have had to stop participating for three years now because of non-payment,” he said.

Levy also complained that, despite writing to the management up to recently, the union had not received a response to its letters.

“It is really unfortunate that we have come to this… We are concerned that frustration might set in among the workers. You know when you restrain a number of workers for three years? we have restrained them every time the issue comes up, but we are losing credibility now. The workers believe nothing will come out of this,” he noted.

Responding to the union's claims, Winsome Callum, JPS's director, corporate communications, said that the company was surprised by the union's statements for several reasons, including that there is no signed agreement for the incentive payment. She also noted that the matter has already been before the ministry for the past three years and is yet to be settled.

She added that there was no standard procedure that companies and unions are required to follow once a matter has been referred to the ministry.

“The unions are well aware that the company can take no action on this matter until it is resolved at the ministry,” Callum said.

The matter was referred to the labour ministry in 2018 after over 200 of the workers went out on a sick-out which affected the company's daily operations. The action was ended after the ministry urged the parties to resume local negotiations.

Levy said that it would be better to refer the matter to the Industrial Disputes Tribunal for arbitration, rather than the dispute continuing while workers are retiring or being made redundant without benefiting.