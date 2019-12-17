Labour Ministry offers early encashment for NIS pensioners

Labour Ministry offers early encashment for NIS pensionersTuesday, December 17, 2019
|
The Ministry of Labour and Social Security
is advising National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners that vouchers with
payable dates of Monday, December 23 through to Thursday, December 26, may be
encashed at the post office as of Monday, December 16.
Director of National Insurance at the ministry, Portia Magnus, tells JIS News that the early encashment of vouchers is intended to provide pensioners with access to their benefits in time for the festive season.
She noted that the National Commercial Bank (NCB) will only encash vouchers on or after the payable date.
The MLSS is also reminding individuals who use NIS Stamp Cards to make their contributions that the minimum amount will be increased from $150.00 to $200.00 per week as of January 2020.
Meanwhile, persons using the 2019 Stamp Cards are being advised to surrender them to the nearest NIS office as soon as possible after December 31, 2019.
For further information, persons should contact the NIS.
— JIS
