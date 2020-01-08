Land transformation set for parts of St Catherine

Jamaicaâ€™s agricultural industry is set for a major boost after it was revealed that a large section of land in St Catherine would be transformed for agricultural usage.

This was disclosed by Agriculture Minister Audley Shaw who explained that over 6000 acres of land in Bernard Lodge and Innswood would undergo the process of change to start within the next 6 to 12 months.

Over half of that land space will be taken up by a farm with a special feature that involves Isreali technology to irrigate the 3000 acres by using saltwater that had the salt removed.

Further to this, the minister noted that more of these types of projects would be replicated and implemented across the island.