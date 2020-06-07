Landslide! Dr Harris, Team Unity secure big win in St Kitts general election

Landslide! Dr Harris, Team Unity secure big win in St Kitts general electionSunday, June 07, 2020
Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris is on his way to a second
term as leader, having secured a landslide victory at the June 5 general
elections in St Kitts and Nevis.
Harris and his coalition Team Unity administration swept all nine seats declared.
“As I take on the awesome responsibility of leading the country again, I give thanks to the people and to God be the Glory,” Harris said on his official Facebook page.
To celebrate, Team Unity held a victory motorcade at the Frigate Bay Lawn, while Dr Harris expressed his gratitude to the people of the federation for trusting his administration with another five years of leadership.
“What an election! #TeamUnity has won enough seats to form a second term of government and I am grateful for the support and faith put in us by the electorate. They recognised the achievements of our first term and based on our track record, they know that we will be dedicated to deliver for them once again in our second term. Here’s to a #StrongerSaferFuture,” he contended.
The coalition comprises Harris’s People’s Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM).
The CCM created history becoming the first political party to win all three seats on the island on Nevis in federal elections, as they defeated the Nevis Reformation Party (NFP).
The CCM also controls the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).
Voter turnout was less than ideal, however, as some 23,009 votes were cast from a pool of 48,166 registered voters.
