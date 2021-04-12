Large explosion at La Soufriere causes dome collapse and pyroclastic flows

A large explosion occurred at the La Soufriere volcano this morning. According to the National Emergency Management Organisation of St Vincent and the Grenadines (NEMO), it occurred at 4:15 a.m.

“The team has observed a large explosion at approximately 4:15 a.m. and pyroclastic density currents(flows) have been observed on the flanks of the volcano. We continue to monitor and update,” it said in a Facebook post.

NEMO also confirmed, “Dome collapse and pyroclastic flows along the valleys on the eastern and western coast.”

The La Soufriere volcano erupted on Friday (April 9) after laying dormant for 42 years.

This has caused heavy ashfall on the island, and have spread to neighbouring islands, the Grenadines, Barbados and Saint Lucia.

Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.