Late American millionaire allegedly abused underaged girls at US Virgin Island homes

The Attorney General of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) Denise N.

George on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the estate of late US wealthy

financier Jeffrey Epstein for allegedly trafficking in underaged girls in his

homes in the USVI.

George charged in the USVI civil lawsuit that Epstein used his private, secluded islands to conduct the illegal activities.

“Epstein clearly used the Virgin Islands and his residence in the US Virgin Islands at Little Saint James as a way to be able to conceal and to be able to expand his activity here,” she said.

Prospective models from South America

The suit also claims that Epstein used a second private island, Great Saint James, in conducting his alleged sex trafficking activities.

George charged that Epstein coerced girls, as young as 11 years old, which included prospective models from South America, to engage in sexual acts in his homes.

In addition, she claimed in the lawsuit that Epstein’s estate “continues to engage in a course of conduct aimed at concealing the criminal activities of the Epstein enterprise.”

Sex trafficking and conspiracy charges

US prosecutors said Epstein, whose assets are estimated to be about US$500 million, hanged himself last August at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, New York.

He was being held there awaiting trial on US federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors in Manhattan had charged Epstein in July with sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls in New York and Florida.