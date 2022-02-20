Late ministers Douglas, Nelson leave several guns behind

TWO former Cabinet ministers, who died four months apart in 2018, left behind over a dozen guns which are still in the care of the Firearm Licensing Authority waiting to be disposed of, the Jamaica Observer can report.

It is understood that the number of guns taken from the premises of deceased politicians Easton Douglas, and Dwight Nelson, amounted to around 14, a figure that CEO of the Firearm Licensing Authority Shane Dalling said he could not confirm last Thursday when this newspaper spoke with him, but admitted that the guns were in the custody of the State agency.

There was also no word as to who had the greater share of the split, but at one time Douglas was said to have had had around eight guns in his armoury.

Architect and town planner Douglas, a former Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Eastern and minister for housing and land, as well as health and the environment, died August 26, 2018 at age 81.

He also served as permanent secretary before his entry into elective politics in 1989, and was also chairman of the National Housing Trust. He was a Member of Parliament up to 2002, handing over the seat to Maxine Henry Wilson who later passed the baton to Julian Robinson, the incumbent.

Nelson, for most of his working life a trade unionist, moved up to senior vice-president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union. He was also a senator who ran, unsuccessfully, for the same St Andrew South Eastern seat, and also served as minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, and later as minister of national security. He died December 24, 2018 at age 72.

Douglas and Nelson were avid bird hunters and all the weapons, a mixture of handguns and rifles, were obtained legitimately.

It is the norm when firearm holders die, stated Dalling, for the FLA to step in and retrieve all firearms that they are licensed to own, and return them to the FLA.

But the matter of continued use of the guns does not end there, the CEO said while speaking with the Jamaica Observer.

“The person who controls the estate of the deceased individual will be allowed to sell them to persons who are licensed to carry firearms,” Dalling revealed. “They can apply to the FLA for disposal permits to get rid of the firearms.

“The FLA has the guns; Easton's family is in touch with me, Nelson's wife also,” Dalling said, adding that qualified family members could also apply for ownership of the items if they so desire.

There are more than 45,000 licensed firearm holders in Jamaica.