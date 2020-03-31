LATEST UPDATES: Tracking the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Tuesday, March 31

All stamps Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Aruba now at 55 coronavirus cases

2:31: Aruba has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, which brings the island-wide tally to 55.

The territory becomes the first island in the region to record over 50 cases without a confirmed death.

Bittersweet battle in Guadeloupe: 114 cases now confirmed, 22 make full recoveries

2:28 pm: The Prefecture of Guadeloupe has confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus. The French Caribbean island now has 114 cases of infection.

Additionally, health officials are reporting that a further five patients have fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the number of those cured to 22.

Guyana reports 2nd death from COVID-19

12:20 pm: A second patient has died from coronavirus-related complications in Guyana.

According to reports from , the victim is a male in his 30s who died while undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Guyana has confirmed eight cases of the disease.Guyana Times

STAY HOME: Antigua PM imposes week-long lockdown as some flout social distancing measures

11:39 am: Prime Minister Gaston Browne, upset that citizens are not taking social distancing measures seriously, has imposed a week-long, 24-hour curfew across Antigua and Barbuda.

The twin islands have confirmed seven cases to date.

The total lockdown takes effect at 12:01 am Thursday, April 2 and ends on next Thursday, April 9.

186 cases confirmed in Cuba; six dead

10:15 am: Six patients have now died in Cuba from coronavirus-related complications, the Ministry of Public Health has disclosed.

Cuba additionally confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19. The island has 186 cases of infection.

Of the number of cases, 165 patients are in stable condition, six persons are in serious or critical condition. Recoveries have double from four cases to eight.

Dominican Republic cases soar past 1,100; 51 people killed

9:36 am: A crisis is fast-developing in the Dominican Republic as the country confirmed 208 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 1,109.

The Dominican Republic also lost nine patients to coronavirus-related complications over the last 24 hours, which leaves the death toll at 51.

One additional patient has overcome the disease. Five patients in total have recovered from COVID-19 in the Spanish Caribbean island.

St Kitts goes into total lockdown tonight

9:25 am: The Federal Government of St Kitts announced a 24-hour curfew. The measure takes effect tonight (March 31) from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am daily and ends on Friday, April 3.

Citizens across the twin-island federation will not be allowed to leave their homes unless they are critical essential service members. As at Monday, St Kitts had confirmed eight cases of COVID-19.

Monday, March 30

Shutting it down: Belize PM declares nationwide state of emergency

5:59 pm: Prime Minister Dean Barrow has announced a country-wide State of Emergency for Belize to curtail the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The new measures taking effect at midnight, Wednesday, April 1.

Additionally, a 30-day curfew has been imposed from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily.

Dominica coronavirus cases now at 12

5:18 pm: Officials in Dominica have confirmed another case of COVID-19; the island’s twelfth to date.

Belize confirms third COVID-19 case

Now at three: Latest coronavirus patient in BVI is a young male

2:47 pm: Health Minister Carvin Malone confirmed the British Virgin Islands’ third confirmed case of COVID-19. Speaking a press conference this afternoon, Malone noted that the patient is a 26-year-old male who recently returned to the BVI. The destination presumably where he would have contracted the coronavirus disease was not disclosed.

“He is currently in quarantine and had only mild symptoms. His contacts are also quarantined and are also asymptomatic, which means they have no symptoms,” Malone stated.

St Kitts confirms 8th coronavirus case

11:25 am: The Ministry of Health in St Kitts and Nevis has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in that country, which leaves the number of those infected at eight. According to a statement from the government information arm, the patient is a 51-year-old female resident on Nevis, with recent travel history from the United Kingdom.

The twin-island federation further reported that 100 per cent of its cases are imported from the US and UK respectively.

Curaçao imposes 24-hr curfew as coronavirus cases climb to 11

10:57 am: Curaçao Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath has implemented an all-day curfew has officials confirmed three new cases of COVID-19. The curfew, which began at 9:00 pm on Sunday (March 29), was initially intended to cover freedom of movement leading up to 6:00 am. This measure has been extended to cover a 24-hour period and will remain in effect for two weeks.

Cuban COVID-19 cases rise to 170

10:52 am: Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 31 new cases of the coronavirus. To date, the island has 170 patients infected by the illness.

TT coronavirus cases now at 82

10: 42 am: Officials in Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed four new cases, bringing the national tally to 82. According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 539 samples have since been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), 82 of which have now returned positive.

Dominican Republic records 900+ cases of COVID-19; 42 now dead

10:30 am: The Ministry of Public Health in the Dominican Republic has confirmed 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The Spanish Caribbean nation now has 901 people infected by COVID-19.

Three more patients have died, which brings the death toll to 42. One additional recovery has been confirmed, four patients have now overcome the coronavirus infection.

Over 740,000 people infected by COVID-19

9:40 am: Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise, with the global tally of those infected now well past 700,000.

Of the present number of cases, 28,471 persons are in serious or critical condition in hospital, another 35,337 patients have succumbed to coronavirus-related complications.

Additionally, 156,602 cases (or 82 per cent) have been officially closed as patients have overcome the illness. The United States, Italy and Spain rank as the worst affected countries, followed closely by China and Germany.