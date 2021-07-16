Launch of 211 helpline for children now set for September

MINISTER of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams says that the long-awaited 211 helpline for children will be launched on September 6.

The minister told the House of Representatives on Tuesday that the helpline will be manned 24 hours by childcare professionals, and will be a significant addition to the child protection ecosystem. The ministry had previously announced a May launch for the helpline.

“We will be running a national campaign to inform Jamaicans of this new helpline as we will transition it to be the main helpline for reporting child abuse in Jamaica,” she told the House of Representatives in a statement titled 'Update on Youth and Children Sectors'.

She said, this year, the ministry will launch its National Mentorship Programme, which will provide young people with the guidance and support of experts in their desired fields.

“These young persons will be chosen from the grass roots or communities, but have shown good attributes and will go through a programme facilitated by the staff of the ministry and partners that will aid in their character development, technical skills, and requisite soft skills that are needed for their success,” she said.

She added that it is expected that a Cabinet submission will be made soon to approve the programme in the next month.

Williams also praised the work done by state minister in her ministry, Robert Nesta Morgan, who has been leading the review of the Adoption Act, the Child Care and Protection Act as well as the policy for accelerating family placement of children 0-3 years old.

— Balford Henry