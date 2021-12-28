Lawyer makes mom proud

RICHARD Goulbourne knew that successfully completing law school would make his mother tremendously proud.

With diligence, consistency and faith, the 24-year-old did just that as he was called to the Jamaican Bar on December 16.

“She was really serious about the type of man she wanted me to be and I think it worked out for the better,” Goulbourne said of his mother Techa Clarke Griffiths.

“Because of that influence and perseverance I had something to live up to.

“Going to school to achieve something like this is really hard, and sometimes you don't want to disappoint your parents. Disappointing my mother would have meant disappointing myself,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Goulbourne read for his Bachelor of Laws at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mona from 2016 to 2019, then completed his two-year tenure at Norman Manley Law School.

He admitted that when he applied to The UWI he had only signed up to study law, even though there were two programme options presented, as he was hell-bent on becoming a lawyer.

After he got accepted for law, finding the funding was the next challenging step. That was because his mother had to bear the financial burden on her own, after his father was shot and seriously injured. At the time Richard was only six months old.

“He was working as a security guard at Red Stripe when one night some men came over to rob the place. He was shot in his spine and in his shoulder. The one in his spine made him paralysed from the waist down. So my mother basically still had a newborn and had to be taking care of him. That was difficult for her but she was really the one I had to depend on,” said Goulbourne.

“We live in a society where it is so easy to get swayed by external influence and doing the wrong things. A lot of parents struggle with getting their child to stay on the right path. The fact that she was able to do that was not only a testament of her strength and her character but also a testament of my strength, because it would have been easy to give up,” he added.

Goulbourne said he is glad his hard work paid off and it feels as if his mother has been called to the Bar too, as she played a major role in his academic accomplishment.

Clarke Griffiths is overjoyed about her son's success.

“I am extremely proud of him because we have been through a lot together. He is not just a lawyer but a businessman, and he is good at time management. He is dedicated to whatever he has to do and you don't have to remind him. His dedication for excellence is exemplary,” she said.

Bragging about her son's admirable personality, she said, “Maybe he got some of his traits from me but he is always somebody who delivers the best. He never disappoints.”

Goulbourne said he wants people to know that regardless of their circumstances, success can still be achieved.

“You have to remember your why. It's very important because why you're doing it is usually the greatest motivation, despite anything,” he said.