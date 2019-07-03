Lawyer makes no-case submission for cop

DEFENCE attorney Peter Champagnie yesterday argued that the Crown has not provided any evidence to show that police corporal Lloyd Knight was a member of the so-called Uchence Wilson Gang, and that it is unreasonable to assume that he has committed an offence merely by associating with alleged members of the gang.

“The accused is a police officer. It is not far-fetched therefore to reasonably postulate that a police officer could be in contact and acquainted with those of nefarious character without any sinister or lawful motive, he argued yesterday during his no-case submission in the Supreme Court.

The police officer was initially facing three charges under the anti-gang legislation, namely being a part of a criminal organisation, accessory before the fact in the carrying out of a serious offence by a criminal organisation, and illegal possession of a firearm. But the Crown has since indicated that it will only be pursuing the count of being a part of a criminal organisation.

Consequently, Champagnie, during his submission yesterday, argued that the Crown has not made a prima facie case against his client nor has the Crown presented any evidence to support the charge against his client.

“Even if this honourable court finds that there is some evidence against the accused, the prosecution's case, taken at its highest, is such that your jury might, properly directed, could not convict upon it,” he told Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The attorney also pointed to the fact that Witness One had failed to identify his client in court and that he had admitted on the stand to discrepancies in his testimony about Knight and also that Witness One had testified that he did not know Knight and had had no contact with him.

In addition, he said, as it relates to the phone calls that his client allegedly made to the reputed gang leader Uchence Wilson, the longest call had lasted for about 53 seconds and that the messages between the two did not reveal anything incriminating.

“The call,” he said, “merely established an electronic link between his client and Wilson and that communication with a person who is a member of a gang is not enough to satisfy the charge.”

Meanwhile, other defence lawyers who made no-case submissions yesterday essentially maintained that the Crown had not presented enough evidence to convict their respective clients, that the evidence was tenuous, and that there was no corroborating or circumstantial evidence on which to convict their clients.

Some also argued that the electronic evidence that was presented by the Crown did nothing to prove the charges against their clients and did not take the Crown's case any further.

Wilson and 21 other co-accused, which include alleged deputy leader itzroy Scott, and three females inclusive of Wilson's companion Shantol Gordon, as well as two former employees of a pawn shop in Kingston, are being tried for various offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, commonly referred to as the Anti-Gang Legislation.

The trial will continue today with more no-case submissions from defence attorneys.