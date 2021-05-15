Lawyer wants 13-y-o charged for defaming client accused of buggery

Lawyer wants 13-y-o charged for defaming client accused of buggerySaturday, May 15, 2021
|
Shantez Stewart, the attorney representing two of six males accused of buggering a 13-year-old girl in St Ann, says one of his clients intends to file a defamation suit against the complainant, who has retracted her initial report. He said the girl has now indicated vaginal penetration occurred and she was never buggered in the first place.
“In light of the information received, our client has every intention to give a statement to the police for them now to bring a charge against the complainant for her misleading statement that has defamed him,” Stewart told the Jamaica Observer outside the St Ann Parish Court, yesterday.
Six males, including two 16 year olds and one 18-year-old, were charged with abduction, buggery and grievous sexual assault in connection with the case. The incident, as outlined in the initial report, allegedly took place on April 26.
In outlining details of the report last month, Superintendent of Police for St Ann Dwight Powell told the Jamaica Observer that the 13-year-old child was sent by her mother, who was leaving for work, to stay with her grandmother. Upon arrival, she noticed that her grandmother was not home. The police said the child then decided to take a shortcut to a nearby shop, where she was approached by one of the suspects who forced her into an unfinished house, removed her clothes and buggered her.
According to the police, four more males who are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 23, later arrived on the scene and took turns with the young girl. All five were charged and a sixth appeared in connection with the incident when the case was mentioned yesterday. Two of the accused have been offered bail and all six will be return to court next Tuesday.
