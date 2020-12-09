Lead found in blood samples of patients with “mysterious illness” in India

Investigators are getting closer to finding the cause of a mysterious illness in India that afflicted more than 500 people in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru town.

Excessive amounts of lead and nickel were found in the blood samples of patients who had fallen sick due to a “mysterious disease” in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a medical official has told Al Jazeera.

One person has died from the illness. Its symptoms include; nausea, seizures, and fainting.

According to a statement by the local government the preliminary findings by medical experts, suggest that lead and nickel poisoning could be responsible for the illness.

“Till now the results we have received from the experts from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) shows lead and nickel in excess quantities in the blood of the patients,” Dr AVR Mohan, medical superintendent of District Hospital Vijayawada, told Al Jazeera over the phone