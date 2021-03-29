Leadership, trust key to work-from-home project – C&W official

Director of government, enterprise and IT solutions at C&W Business Jamaica Carol Robertson has underscored the importance of leadership and trust as essential to the success of work-from-home arrangements.

She spoke recently at the Jamaica Observer's The Digital Life Webinar, titled Digital Tools for Success: Work from home, work anywhere.

“To thrive in this pandemic, organisations have had to embrace technology to keep their teams engaged. At C&W Business Jamaica, we've had to deliver results while staying safe and working from home. We keep our team engaged and motivated by hosting frequent movie nights, lunch and learn sessions, and virtual town halls featuring guest speakers to discuss mental health, nutrition and exercise, among a range of other topics. A holistic approach is key to achieving positive results,” shared Robertson.

The ICT executive also shared how C&W Business Jamaica supported the Government and the business industry at the beginning of the pandemic, highlighting the need for organisations to continue to learn and adapt with the changing environment.

“Work as we know it today is very different than at the start of 2020, and it will continue to evolve. We must be agile and ready to embrace the opportunities that technology and innovation will present,” said Robertson.

Other panellists at The Digital Life Webinar included: Don Turner, senior product manager - Avaya; Ricardo Allen, chief executive officer - One on One Educational Services Limited; Trevor Forrest, chief executive officer - 876 Technology Solutions; Maurice Barnes, chief exucutive officer – VM Innovation, VMBS; and Christopher Barnes, chief executive officer – tTech Limited.

The conference covered a range of topics including virtual learning, cybersecurity and the benefits of working from home.