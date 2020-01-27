League One’s Shrewsbury draw 2-2 with Liverpool

Shrewsbury rallied a stunning comeback to draw

2-2 against Liverpool during the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The

lower level League One side came from two down to equalize at home against the

Premier League leaders.

The Reds had an early 2-0 lead during the first half of the match when Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones scored the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute of play. Shrewsbury attempted to reply when Shaun Whalley broke in behind Liverpool’s backline but was denied by goalkeeper Adrian to preserve the 1-0 lead.

The start to the second half of the match fared no better for the League One side as Donald Love turned a Liverpool cross into his own net increasing Liverpool’s lead.

Fortunes, however, finally turned in Shrewesbury’s favour in the 64th minute when Liverpool’s Yasse Larouci was slapped with a foul in the penalty area and Jason Cummings scored to cut the lead to 2-1. Cummings became the hero for his side with a second goal against the Reds in the 75th minute.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Shrewsbury on their performance.