Lebron James makes more NBA history

Lebron James makes more NBA historyThursday, November 28, 2019
|
Lebron
James reached another milestone in his NBA career when he surpassed the lofty
33,000-point mark during Wednesday’s (Nov 27) game against the New Orleans
Pelicans.
At 34, James is also the youngest player ever to reach the 33,000 points mark. He is also the first player in NBA history to have 33,000 career points along with 8,000 career assists.
James is just the fourth player in NBA history to surpass the 33,000-point mark.
The Lakers beat the Pelicans 114-110 for their 9th consecutive win. James attained the historical mark by finishing the game with 29 points. He also had 11 assists, grabbed five rebounds and made two steals.
According to NBA stats, the LA Lakers star sits just behind Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) on the all-time scoring list.
— Article written by Stephanie Moore
