LeBron James reinjures ankle

LeBron James had to leave the court during the Lakers game against the Raptors on Sunday night after he suffered an ankle injury.

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, LeBron suffered from a sore right ankle.

After just 28 minutes of action, James quietly left the game and headed to the locker room The Lakers then announced in the final minute of the contest that he would not return, ending his night with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The 36-year-old superstar had just returned from a 20-game absence due to a high-ankle injury on his right foot as well.

Sunday’s loss against the Raptors is the Lakers third in a row and puts them on a three-way tie with the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers with a 36-28 record.

Sure enough, LeBron’ latest injury is not a good sign for the Lakers, especially in this crucial stretch where they can’t afford to lose any more games.