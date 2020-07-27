Leeward Islands in range of fast-developing system

Sections of the Caribbean are again being

put on alert as meteorologists closely watch a low-pressure system brewing in

the central Atlantic Ocean this week.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Monday, July 27, while the system is located 1,000 miles (or 1,609 kilometres) east of the Windward Islands, conditions are expected to become more favourable for further development within the next two days.

So much so, that the US-based NHC has determined the system, designated Invest92L, has a more than 70 per cent chance of developing into a tropical depression.

“Environmental conditions are expected to become somewhat more favourable for development during the next few days and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form during that time frame,” the weather watchdog indicated.

If the forecasts pan out, the system would be named Isaias – the season’s eighth named storm – and is expected to move westward to west-north-westward at 24 to 32 kilometres/hour.

The system could bring heavy rain to portions of the Leeward Islands by late Wednesday, regardless of development, the NHC further noted.

National — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) #Hurricane Center gives 90% chance of tropical cyclone formation in next 5 days for disturbance currently in the eastern Atlantic. If it forms, it would be named #Isaias. Current record for earliest 'I' storm in the Atlantic basin is Irene on August 7, 2005. pic.twitter.com/8cM256suT5July 26, 2020

Already, the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has activated a tropical cyclone alert for the country as well as the British Virgin Islands.

According to a statement issued Monday afternoon, the Antiguan Met Service noted that the low-pressure system poses a moderate threat to both territories, if it maintains its current trajectory.

“It is difficult to determine the impacts at this time. Notwithstanding, AL92 is forecast to be in the vicinity in the next two days as, at least, a tropical storm. Therefore, it poses a moderate threat with the potential to cause significant impacts from storm-force winds, elevated storm surge, extreme seas, moderate flooding and possible a few tornadoes,” the advisory noted.