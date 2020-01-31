Legal Aid Council to benefit from two new buses

The Legal Aid Council of Jamaica has received a boost to itâ€™s outreach activities following the donation of two new buses to the entity.

The donation came from the Canadian Government and was procured at a cost of 420,000.00 CA. The buses now adds to other mobile vehicles that the Council uses to reach persons in rural communities who have a hard time accessing legal help.

The buses will fall under the Mobile Justice Unit that has assisted thousands of Jamaicans since it was rolled out in 2017 and since then has visited hundreds of communities.

Before this donation there was only one bus doing all that work but with this additional two, it is certain to assist in a major way.