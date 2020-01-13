‘Legend’ Sergio Aguero grabs a Premier League scoring record

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has set a new record for the most Premier League goals by an overseas player.

The Argentine has been dubbed a ” legend” after surpassing Thierry Henry’s record of 175 goals and also breaking Alan Shearer’s hat-trick record. The 31-year-old accomplished the feat after scoring a hat-trick against Aston Villa on Sunday (Jan 12). The striker now tallies 177 goals achieved in 255 Premier League matches played compared to Henry’s 175 goals in 258 games for Arsenal.

Aguero made the move at the age of 23 to England from La Liga side Atletico Madrid. He is to date ranked 5th among the all-time Premier League goalscorers.

City manager Pep Guardiola compared Aguero performance to that of Henry saying, “He [Aguero] is a legend and the legend rose tonight. “I think that Henry is one of the most incredible players I have seen in this league and I think that he will be proud that Sergio is the guy that broke his record. He was a legend and with Sergio it’s the same.”

Aguero took to social media to express his joy at reaching his new milestone, mentioning legends such as Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer. “I’m so happy for the record. But I thank my team-mates because they helped me this year. I’m so happy,” he said.