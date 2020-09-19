Legislators saddened by the death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

United

States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at her home on

Friday, and Caribbean American legislators have expressed sadness over her

death.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the highest court in America and pioneering advocate for women’s rights, died at her home in Washington on Friday. She was 87.

The US Supreme Court announced that she died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“The country has lost a brilliant mind, a fearless fighter, a diligent public servant who spent her life dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of the vulnerable,” New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, told Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) Friday night. “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy as a jurist was incredible – inspiring, progressive and just.”

“Her impact on the court was tremendous in scope and in value as we strive for an America that lives up to its promise,” he added. “Her resilience seemed unmatchable as she worked to fulfil that promise.

“Her passing in this time, in this moment of history, is an unfathomable loss, which will reverberate with the volume of her legacy; her volumes of work, for many years to come,” Williams continued. “No matter who the next president nominates to the court, Justice Ginsburg is, and always will be, irreplaceable.”

New York State Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, said the nation lost “a preeminent judicial scholar and champion for gender equality”.