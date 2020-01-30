‘Lemme hit that, fam’: American man arrested for marijuana, lights a spliff in courtroom

There may a fewer things 20-year-old Spencer Boston would be proud of in his short life – lighting a marijuana cigarette in a Tennessee courtroom while already on a charge for possession of the drug could very well be up there.

Don’t take my word for it, BUZZ fam: his viral mugshot, higher than a kite but sporting a beaming smile is tickling people across the world.

Okay, so it all started like this…

Boston, who was facing charges for simple possession on Monday (Jan. 27), appeared before General Sessions Judge Haywood Barry to discuss his case.

The 20-year-old Lebanon resident was more interested in a conversation about marijuana laws, which, in his mind are way too strict.

Boston, in between making his point, fished out a joint and a box of matches from his pocket and lit the ‘spliff’ in full view of everyone.

He reportedly took six hits before beginning his rant.

Proud of the ‘good stuff’ he had in his possession, Boston then declared that “We the people deserve better!” – inciting a fit of giggles from the courtroom.

“The courtroom erupted into laughter at Spencer’s action, disrupting the normal daily activity in the court. Spencer was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession of a Schedule VI drug,” .WSMV reported

One person who was not all smiles was Judge Barry, who ordered the buzzed (too soon?) rebel be jailed in lieu of a $3,000 bond and charged with disorderly conduct as well as simple possession.

Judging from that viral mugshot, Boston has very little regrets. Look at the smile!