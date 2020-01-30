‘Lemme hit that, fam’: American man arrested for marijuana, lights a spliff in courtroom

‘Lemme hit that, fam’: American man arrested for marijuana, lights a spliff in courtroomThursday, January 30, 2020
|
There may a fewer things 20-year-old Spencer Boston would be proud of in his short life – lighting a marijuana cigarette in a Tennessee courtroom while already on a charge for possession of the drug could very well be up there.
Don’t take my word for it, BUZZ fam: his viral mugshot, higher than a kite but sporting a beaming smile is tickling people across the world.
Okay, so it all started like this…
Boston, who was facing charges for simple possession on Monday (Jan. 27), appeared before General Sessions Judge Haywood Barry to discuss his case.
The 20-year-old Lebanon resident was more interested in a conversation about marijuana laws, which, in his mind are way too strict.
Boston, in between making his point, fished out a joint and a box of matches from his pocket and lit the ‘spliff’ in full view of everyone.
He reportedly took six hits before beginning his rant.
Proud of the ‘good stuff’ he had in his possession, Boston then declared that “We the people deserve better!” – inciting a fit of giggles from the courtroom.
“The courtroom erupted into laughter at Spencer’s action, disrupting the normal daily activity in the court. Spencer was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession of a Schedule VI drug,” .WSMV reported
One person who was not all smiles was Judge Barry, who ordered the buzzed (too soon?) rebel be jailed in lieu of a $3,000 bond and charged with disorderly conduct as well as simple possession.
Judging from that viral mugshot, Boston has very little regrets. Look at the smile!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy