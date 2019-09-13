Leon Bailey gets Gold rating on FIFA 19

Leon Bailey gets Gold rating on FIFA 19Friday, September 13, 2019
|
Jamaican and world football star Leon Bailey added to his impressive resumé following his recent gold star rating for FIFA 19.
The Jamaican international player recently took to social media to express his thanks to EA Sports while posing with his rating card which shows an overall rating of 84, a decent figure for a player of his calibre.
This is certainly the highest rating for a Jamaican international and it’s because of Bailey’s hard work while now playing in the German Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.
Bailey’s rating card features stats such as acceleration attribute in the 90’s and dribbling in the high 80’s. Based on the game, he has the potential of reaching an overall rating on 89.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy