Leon Bailey gets Gold rating on FIFA 19

Jamaican and world football star Leon Bailey added to his impressive resumé following his recent gold star rating for FIFA 19.

The Jamaican international player recently took to social media to express his thanks to EA Sports while posing with his rating card which shows an overall rating of 84, a decent figure for a player of his calibre.

View this post on Instagram Thx to @easportsfifa ? the last FUT19 of the year. FIFA20 soon, let’s go. ????? #LB9A post shared by Leon Bailey (@leonbailey_9) on Sep 13, 2019 at 8:16am PDT

This is certainly the highest rating for a Jamaican international and it’s because of Bailey’s hard work while now playing in the German Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

Bailey’s rating card features stats such as acceleration attribute in the 90’s and dribbling in the high 80’s. Based on the game, he has the potential of reaching an overall rating on 89.