Leon Bailey named ambassador for Special Olympics Jamaica

Football star Leon Bailey has been named as an ambassador for Special Olympics Jamaica.

The announcement was made recently during a function at the offices of the police commissioner.

“It’s very, very touching to me to be able to be standing right here; to be able to be an ambassador for the Special Olympics. And I can promise you all that I’ll be the best one I could be,” the 23-year-old speedster said.

Bailey shared that it was his love of country that inspired him to take on the role.

“Jamaica is my home and I understand the culture and everything about it . And I’ll always be Jamaican and I’ll always raise that flag high. And no matter what I do I’ll always put Jamaica first and let everyone know Jamaica is where it all started from. And I’ll never stop fighting for my country,” the Bayer Leverkusen player added.

Bailey as an ambassador is expected to be a major boost to the organization, which serves athletes with intellectual disabilities.