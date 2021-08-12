Leon Bailey officially unveiled as a Aston Villa player

Jamaican football star Leon Bailey has officially been unveiled as a Premier League player. The move took place on Thursday as the Birmingham-based, Aston Villa club showed off their prized acquisition.

Bailey joined Aston Villa following a 30 million pound move from Bayer Leverkusen, becoming the most expensive Jamaican player in the process. The 24-year-old took to Instagram where he shared moments from the unveiling.

“The wait is finally over,” he wrote, he captioned a photo of him showing off his new jersey.Aston Villa also took the time to show off their new signing meeting his new manager, Dean Smith, who sang “there is one Leon Bailey” and to whom Bailey told he was happy to be there.

Bailey move comes after starring for Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen for the last four years. Bailey is expected to bring his speed and flair to the team and to take over the creative roles from former captain Jack Grealish, who now plays for Manchester City.