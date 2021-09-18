Leon Bailey scores first Premier League goal

Jamaican player Leon Bailey registered his name as a scorer in the English Premier League on Saturday (September 18).

Bailey, who entered the game as a substitute, scored in the 75th minute after latching onto a through ball and then unleashing a cracker past the outstretched arms of Everton keeper, Asmir Begovic.

The goal is Bailey’s first following his thirty million dollar pound move from German team Bayer Leverkusen.