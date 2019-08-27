Leonardo DiCaprio donates $5 million to help stop Amazon wildfires

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $5 million in aid of the Amazon rainforest, which is being destroyed by wildfires.

The 44-year-old actor has pledged the money through his environmental foundation, Earth Alliance, which he created with philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth. The group’s Amazon Forest Fund will provide financial aid to local partners and indigenous communities as they work to protect the Amazon.

A statement on Earth Alliance’s website explained: “The destruction of the Amazon rainforest is rapidly releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, destroying an ecosystem that absorbs millions of tons of carbon emissions every year and is one of the planet’s best defences against the climate crisis.”

It continued: “In addition, indigenous peoples’ land covers about 110 million hectares of the Brazilian Amazon, making the region critical not just for biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation, but also for the cultural survival, self-determination, and wellbeing of the Amazon’s indigenous peoples. Earth Alliance has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with an initial commitment of $5 million to focus critical resources on the key protections needed to maintain the ‘lungs of the planet’.”