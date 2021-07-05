Lesford McNeil going strong at 100+

RED HILLS, Westmoreland — People often associate the word century with things that are old and outdated but, surrounded by family and well-wishers, Lesford McNeil put those assumptions to rest last Thursday. He sat on his veranda alert and not looking a day over 75 even though it was his 100th birthday.

Sitting with perfect posture and a smile on his face, McNeil welcomed and greeted family members, old friends and other well-wishers to his home throughout the day in small, COVID-19 protocol-compliant groups. He moved around with help from his trusty walking stick, using little or no support from any other source.

“I do not wait on people to do things for me, and I do not depend on them either. I like to do things for myself,” said McNeil.

He added, though, that there is one source of support on which he relies.

“God has brought me this far and I trust Him to help me and give me strength, because God has always answered my prayers. I always tell God to take me only when He's ready for me. I asked Him not to leave me here in pain and poverty and He answered that [prayer],” he added.

Known affectionately as Mr Mac or Papa Mac to his loved ones, McNeil was born on July 1, 1921 in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth. This was where he resided for the first two decades of his life before he migrated to Red Hills, Westmoreland, at the age of 27 where he met his late wife, Ivy Beeput-McNeil. She passed away in 2019 at the age of 94.

McNeil once earned a living in “the saddle trade”, not a job familiar to many these days. He made and sold saddles to people with animals that needed them.

“I used to work… with mules and such,” he explained.

After the demand for saddles dried up McNeil went to work in the survey department at the West Indies Sugar Company Limited in Frome, Westmoreland. He migrated to the United States in 1957 but, unimpressed, returned to Jamaica the following year. In March 1958 he was in a crash in Spur Tree, Manchester that left him incapacitated and unable to work for four years and nine months.

“It was difficult during that time because… I had children to feed and send to school,” McNeil said.

Not one to sit idle, he used the little strength he had left to plant sugar cane and raise cows. His earnings from the cows played a big role in funding his children's education. Then in 1986 he became eligible for his pension, welcome income for the hard-working McNeil.

Though he is the biological father of 10, the collective sentiment of those who gathered for his birthday was that he was a father figure to most of the community's children.

“I was his children's principal when they were going to school, and he basically raised my children. He's so supportive of them and I am proud of him,” said his long-time friend and church sister, Flossie Peart-Beharie.

His niece, evangelist Delta McNeil-Quarrie, also spoke about McNeil's genuine interest in the welfare of others and his faith in God.

“He is a very kind person who is of a quiet disposition, and he's always smiling. I remember the first time I met him: I was walking on the road and he must have realised that I was his niece, and he took some money and put it in my hand. That's the kind of person he is,” McNeil-Quarrie added.

One of his daughter's, Ingrid McNeil, spoke of his impressive memory.

“He could tell you everything. He remembers everything like it was yesterday. Sometimes I even forget things and he's the one reminding me, laughingly saying, 'Ingrid, remember seh yuh put it so and so; yuh head nuh good again,' ” she said with a chuckle.

During the afternoon's festivities many more people spoke of McNeil's kindness, gentleness and humility and how hard-working he was. The celebration was topped off with a tear-jerking selection of songs by Shekinah Praise.